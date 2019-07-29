(Sidney) -- Thousands of rodeo enthusiasts will pour into the community of Sidney this week.
The 96th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo gets underway Tuesday night and runs through Saturday. Longtime organizer Lyle Tackett tells KMA News the rodeo will once again feature top quality stock from Cervi Rodeo Company.
"They have been with us for 53 years," Tackett said. "I guess it's one of those deals where if it isn't broke, don't mess with it. Our bullfighters this year will be Cody Webster from Wayne, Oklahoma. He fights with PBR and the national finals for about five years each. Evan Allard is a free-style bullfighting champion. And then our funny man this year is Justin Rumford from Ponca City, Oklahoma. He keeps the crowd pretty entertained. He'll do anything from jumping a bull to being attacked by a police dog."
Tackett says the rodeo will include the Two-County Dusters with every performance.
"That's just such a great bunch of kids, boys and girls," Tackett said. "The dedication that those kids put into that is something to definitely be proud of."
Organizer Jan Tackett says the rodeo features events for fans young and old.
"The regular rodeo events are bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie down roping, saddle bronc riding, girls barrel race, bull riding and then of course the kids mutton busting."
Lyle says live entertainment will be provided Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The first performance on Thursday night will be Brooke Turner & Rock'n D Boys.
"Friday and Saturday night we have a band coming out of Nebraska called the Emmett Bower Band," Lyle said. "They have played all over the country, and we even had them here two or three years ago. The crowd kind of wanted to know if we could get them back, so we are here to please."
A full schedule for the 96th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo can be found on the event's official website. Lyle and Jan Tackett were recent guests on KMA's "Dean & Friends" program.