(Council Bluffs) -- Instead of panicking, Iowa Western Community College is taking a proactive approach to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
While saying no cases have been confirmed at any of Iowa Western's campuses or centers, School President Dr. Dan Kinney tells KMA News contingency plans have been made to continue classes even if buildings are closed. Kinney discusses the school's reaction to the COVID-19 situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"We've already begun to take some steps to have alternate delivery of courses," said Kinney, "for example, if we have to close one of the centers or the main campus. Obviously, closing the main campus would be a little bit more tricky because of student housing, and the students that we have living on campus."
Kinney says school officials are also expressing the importance of practicing good hygiene to students and staff.
"I think the main thing--it's probably a really good thing--is working hard to inform people, convince them, that they have to use Kleenex," he said. "They just can't sneeze out in the atmosphere, and they have to wash their hands frequently, and that sort of thing, and just try to keep from transmitting it."
While no student out-of-state trips have been canceled, Kinney says it's a possibility if the virus spreads. He adds Iowa Western is asking students not to travel outside of the U.S. during spring break.
"We are discouraging students from traveling outside the United States," said Kinney. "We're going to ask them to be very careful about travels during spring break, paying attention to where the coronavirus is located in the United States, and staying away from those places. So, that's kind of how we're starting at this point."
Additionally, Kinney says the college's cleaning service may conduct special cleaning operations in each of the school's facilities.
"In all honesty, we keep our facilities clean the way it is now," he said. "But, if you know, if we would have a case of coronavirus, that's how we're going to react to cleaning, and that sort of thing. Then, since the flu several years ago, we've had hand sanitizer available everywhere, in offices in places like that in the campus."
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Dan Kinney on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.