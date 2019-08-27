(Clarinda) -- More discussion on a proposed easement and improvements to a local restaurant is slated for Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda City Council meeting.
Meeting at 5 p.m. at Clarinda City Hall, the council will consider an easement request from the owners of J. Bruners Restaurant, one of the many businesses participating in the city's facade rehabilitation project. Clarinda City Administrator Gary McClarnon recently told KMA News Joe and Emily Akers want to install additional air conditioning units to provide better cooling for the front of their building.
"Each of the business owners that participated in facade project signed an easement," said McClarnon,"stating that for seven years, there would not be any improvements for the first 24 inches of the facade without city council approval. So, by wanting to put these air conditioning units up on the building, that obviously would be within that 24 inches. So, they do have to come before the city council to do that."
At its last meeting earlier month, the council approved a motion for the owners to seek alternatives for covering up the units following installation, and to return to the council for final approval. Also on the agenda: discussion regarding proposed electrical car charging stations in Clarinda, approval of street closures for the Downtown Rehabilitation Dedication Ceremony, approval of bids for a new wheel loader, action regarding the city's 2019 fiscal year financial report, and a resolution approving the annual city street financial report.