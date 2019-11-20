(Bartlett) -- A section of Fremont County road remains closed after partially collapsing last week.
Last Thursday, officials in the county announced the closure of J10 or Waubonsie Avenue from Bluff Road west to Bartlett. County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News contractors with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had been using the road to haul material for levee repairs along the Missouri River.
"They were working on the south side of Waubonsie Creek, trying to get that levee plugged," said Davis. "They got that done and then they started hauling material from some of the fields they had. I think they were hauling some of that sand north to another place in Mills County. They hauled on Bluff Road up to J10 and then they went across J10 to get on the interstate and get to Mills County."
Davis says the heavy equipment traffic combined with multiple flood events stressed the road.
"We had a lot of undermining from the two or three different high-water events and the wave action associated with it," said Davis. "We started having pavement crack and fall down. It didn't fall a long ways, but it fell down quite a bit."
Davis says the county is working with the Federal Highway Administration to get funding to fix the damaged road. He says they have applied for 100 percent of the project to be covered under an Emergency Temporary Repair program. After being approved, Davis says the county is hoping for an extension to move the project past winter.
"We told them that we wanted an extension for that road," said Davis. "We weren't informed until about a month and a half later that we probably wouldn't get any extensions, other than until the end of this year. Being that we didn't get informed for a month and a half, we lost that time. Now, we're really pushing them to still grant us an extension. We're trying to get our plan submitted by the end of this week or the first of next week and we'll see if we can get those approved."
Once the funding is in place, Davis says there are a number of repairs to the road and surrounding structure.
"This will be a temporary fix where we go in and saw cut out the bad spots and put in asphalt patches," said Davis. "We've got all the shoulders that the railroad kind of messed up. They've put very large rock and it's not safe for shoulder material. We've got to take it out and fix the shoulder so it's safe. The railroad raised the grade at our paving, so what I think we're going to do is just make a temporary ramp with gravel and put some signs up. That way, we can have our temporary access out to I-29."
Davis says crews from the Fremont County Secondary Roads Department are continuing to survey and repair damage incurred during flooding this spring and summer throughout the county. Anyone with questions can contact the secondary roads office at (712) 374-2613.