(Des Moines) -- President's Day was no holiday for state lawmakers.
In fact, legislators face one of the busiest weeks of the 2020 Legislative Session, as the first funnel deadline approaches on Friday. State Representative Jon Jacobsen discussed the significance of this week in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning.
"All bills that will be considered on the floor of the House this year must make it through subcomittee and full committee vote by the end of the week," said Jacobsen. "So, today's going to be a real busy one, as well."
One bill that's already survived the funnel deadline involves additional appropriations for flood relief efforts. Governor Kim Reynolds last week signed a bill allocating $21 million to flood-related repairs, including funds addressing levee repairs in areas north of Council Bluffs. Jacobsen, however, indicates more money may be necessary to address increased flood risks in other parts of the state, including those along the Mississippi River.
"I attended an emergency management meeting on Friday," he said. "Now, the Mississippi side looks very foreboding. Although we've got this nice surplus, we're keeping an eye on it to make sure we've got enough for flooding funds in addition to the $21 million we just approved for southwest Iowa."
And, Jacobsen says additional appropriations may be necessary as more flooding is anticipated in the region this spring.
"In the governor's press conference last week," said Jacobsen, "she alluded to the fact that this is the first of several (appropriations), and not a one-time deal. That's really good because that she set that marker out there, because, obviously, we've got some issues again coming up with spring waters up there, and what's Gavins Point going to do in respect to that."
Also clearing the funnel deadline: a reconciliation bill appropriating an additional $100 million in funding for K-12 education for fiscal 2021, or an additional 2.5% in supplemental state aid. However, the Council Bluffs Republican expects other bills to fall short of the funnel deadline.
"We have maybe 80-different specialty license plates," he said. "A lot of people have specialty license plates bills. One's a very good bill that will help with flood relief. But some of those smaller projects--we may or may not have a bottle bill addressed. In terms of social issues, I don't think there's a huge number of bills that are on the docket this year."
You can hear the full interview with Jon Jacobsen on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.