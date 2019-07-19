(Des Moines) -- An Ames native has been named as the 10th bishop for the Diocese of Des Moines. The announcement came from Pope Francis Thursday.
Father William Joensen -- who currently serves as a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque -- will assume his new role on September 27th. Current Bishop Richard Pates says the Des Moines Diocese serves an estimated 148,000 Catholics in southwest Iowa with a varied background.
"Our outreach includes -- among other immigrants -- those from Vietnam, Cambodia, South Sudan, Eritrea, Myanmar, Iraq, Kenya and several other nationalities," said Pates. "We're very blessed in this community with these newcomers who have enriched our culture and our church immensely. I found that to be one of the great privileges to be able to work with them and to enable us to grow even beyond the wonderful Iowa culture and expand that culture."
Joensen says he received word of his appointment after the July Fourth holiday. Like Pates, Joensen celebrates the diversity of those served by the diocese.
"People are people," said Joensen. "And neighbors are neighbors. All of those diverse backgrounds to which Bishop Pates referred are included. The challenges and blessings; the joys and sorrows to, Iowans represent all of these things and they contribute to our quality of life and the sense of human dignity."
Joensen grew up in Ames and attended Iowa State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in zoology. He was ordained as a priest in 1989. In Dubuque, Joensen has served as a professor of philosophy at Loras College. He says the calling to be a bishop is similar to the calling he felt 30 years ago.
"I think they are organically connected," said Joensen. "I think the ministry of the shepherd and bishop is expressed in collaboration with priests to sanctify the people of God. It's to help lead the flock, just as pastors do on the level of their local communities."
Joensen says he has a particular interest in healthcare ministry.
"Not just the physically or mentally hurting human condition, but I think that great reverence for all of us as we have shared vulnerabilities and that shared sensitivity to that," said Joensen.
In his new role, Joensen says his first goal will be to get a lay of the land for the diocese, which includes 80 parishes, 17 schools and four Catholic hospitals.
"I think the best thing I can do is be here and listen and come to know the stories of the people," said Joensen. "I don't come in here with an agenda. This has been a whirlwind adventure for me. I think those priorities will be affirmed and perhaps accented in different ways as I come to know the good people of this diocese."
Under Church law, bishops must submit their resignation to the pope on their 75th birthday. Pates will serve as administrator of the diocese until Joensen is installed in his new position. Following his retirement, Pates will work in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, serving two high schools.