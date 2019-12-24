(Sidney) -- You could call him "Mayor Pete."
Not to be confused with a well-known mayor-slash-presidential candidate, Peter Johnson took the oath as the next mayor of Sidney during Monday night's last regular city council meeting of 2019. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Johnson says he took the swearing-in ceremony seriously.
"Saying those words, you know, it's an oath to protect the constitution," said Johnson, "to protect the federal constitution, the U.S. constitution, and also the Iowa constitution. Those words are not light--they're not anything to joke around about. It has sunk in, but I understand the immense responsibility before me as an elected official in Sidney."
Johnson, who was elected in November, is a 2010 Sidney High School graduate. He also from the University of Iowa in 2014. Working part time at the Johnson Law Office in Sidney, Johnson plans to continue attending law school while serving as mayor. He says doing both serves as a challenge, and an opportunity.
"It will be a challenge because of time constraints," he said. "But, it's also an opportunity, because as a law student, I have access to great legal minds in a variety of areas. So, when issues come up, I can discuss them with professors, and really tap into a wider knowledge base as a student moving forward--balanced with the time constraints, as well."
Also taking the oath Monday night was Kenneth Brown, who won a special election last week for the remaining city council position not filled in last month's general elections. Johnson says Brown joins other new council members elected in November, or a holdover from the current council.
"We have LouAnn Kyle, we have Anne Travis," said Johnson, "then, we'll have Steven Gamber on January 1st. Then, we'll have Fabian Bell as the lone city council person from the previous administration that wasn't filled in a special election."
Johnson succeeds Paul Hutt, who steps down after eight years as mayor December 31st. You can hear the full interview with Peter Johnson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.