(Atlantic) -- Two suspects are in custody following a robbery at an Atlantic convenience store late Wednesday evening.
Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson says officers were dispatched following a holdup alarm at Casey's General Store at 1408 East 7th Street shortly before 11 p.m. While en route, officers were updated that an armed robbery took place at that location, and a weapon was displayed. Following an investigation of the incident, two local juvenile males were arrested, and are being held on 1st degree robbery charges.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted police in the investigation. Further information is not being released, as the investigation is still ongoing.