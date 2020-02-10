(Clarinda) -- Six male juveniles ages 13 to 17 face several misdemeanor charges following a marijuana bust northwest of Clarinda over the weekend.
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a complaint Saturday of juveniles gathering at 1905 P Avenue in rural Page County using illegal substances. All six minors were charged with the following drug offenses: possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the six juveniles were referred to juvenile court and released to parents, guardians, or designated adults by parents consent. The incident is still under investigation with charges possible on other individuals.