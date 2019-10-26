(Oregon) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County late Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on I-29 northbound shortly before 10:30 a.m. A 2005 Honda Accord driven by 41-year-old Etonne Harley was northbound when it traveled off the west side of the roadway, and traveled back and began to skid. The vehicle then exited the roadway again, struck the emergency crossover and went airborne. The vehicle struck the median on the opposite side of the crossover, and overturned--ejecting Harley from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on its top facing northeast in the median.
Harley was taken by Lifenet Eagle Helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance and Lifenet Eagle assisted the patrol at the scene.