(Graham) -- A northeast Kansas man was injured after his semi overturned in Nodaway County Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Dustin W. Kuhnert of Atchison, Kansas, was driving a 1975 International 4300 semi southbound on Route H, four miles northeast of Graham. Around 9 a.m., authorities say the trailer attached to the semi went off the right side of the road, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch. The semi overturned and came to rest on its passenger side.
Kuhnert was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The semi is considered a total loss. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Graham Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.