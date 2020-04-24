(Maryville) -- After being shut down since April 1st due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kawasaki Motors in Maryville is reopening next week.
Reports say the plant will return to regular production on Monday. Kawasaki had originally closed at the beginning of the month in accordance with the city of Maryville's shelter-in-place order. Third shift employees will return for their regular shift at 11 p.m. Sunday night.
In other Missouri business news, Governor Mike Parson announced this week that most businesses in the state will be allowed to reopen on May 4th.