Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.