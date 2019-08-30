(Council Bluffs) -- The president of Iowa Western Community College hopes his school can buck the trend of declining enrollment in postsecondary institutions across the country.
Dr. Dan Kinney says Iowa Western enjoyed a big jump in enrollment during the summer. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Kinney says early indications are that the two-year institutions will see another hike in student numbers in the 2019 fall semester just underway.
"We had an 11% increase in summer school this summer," said Kinney. "Mostly that was due to students off attending universities, and coming back to take some classes in the summer. So, that was huge. For fall, though, it is a little early. What it looks like at this point in time is we'll have a 1-to-2% increase over what we thought we were going to have. We'll see. We won't know for another week what the final numbers are going to look like."
Kinney says lower student numbers on a national level mirror those at some K-12 school districts across the country.
"Especially some of the four-year schools are really having declines in enrollment," he said. "That's due to the fact there's just fewer kids graduating from high school. And, the trend is now--at least this is the data that I've seen, from now until 2025, it will be flat. Then, in 2025, it drops again. I don't know--we'll just see. But, that's the data that I've seen."
Kinney says current economic factors are also contributing to a decline in student enrollment.
"When the economy's this hot, and everybody has a job, nobody's taking classes to prepare for a new job, or something like that," said Kinney. "That impacts our enrollment, as well."
One positive trend Kinney detects is the rising in the number of students taking Career Technical Education--or CTE classes at Iowa Western or other junior colleges across the state.
"There is a large increase in the CTE programs," he said. "I think they're going to be pretty full. So, a lot of these young people are beginning to realize there's a lot of high-paying jobs out there without getting that four-year degree."
Kinney also notes strong enrollment numbers are expected at the Fred Lisle Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing. Located at Iowa Western's Clarinda campus, the two-year CEAM program is designed to prepare a workforce to meet today's manufacturing needs. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Dan Kinney on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.