(Council Bluffs) -- One of the senators who will be voting on whether or not to remove President Trump from office - who's also in the race to try and replace him - Senator Amy Klobuchar - was on the campaign trail Tuesday in Council Bluffs.
She says when it comes to the 51 votes required to hear witnesses in the impeachment trial, it appears the Republicans' numbers are beginning to show signs of weakening.
"We know Senator Romney has been very clear from the beginning that he wants to hear from John Bolton, a few others have said they wanna hear witnesses and the way I look at this, zero witnesses plus zero evidence equals zero justice, and so we must allow, these witnesses to come forward," said Klobuchar.
Senator Klobuchar says she's spoken with other senators after hearing about former National Security Advisor John Bolton's manuscript in which he reportedly claims to have heard from the president himself that he was pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation. Of a witness vote, Senator Klobuchar says "we will see."
"Why do I feel like I'm in an alternative universe because they keep on saying well it's just circumstantial evidence, and I say you have the guy in the room where it happened?" said Klobuchar.
Klobuchar admitted that it's unlikely she would be able to make it back to Iowa before the Feb. 3rd caucus, but gave an update on the proceedings to the crowd:
"You have the guy in the room where it's happened, so it looks like we're starting to see some cracks in their numbers," said Klobuchar.
Klobuchar appeared at an event Tuesday night at Barley's Bar in downtown Council Bluffs.