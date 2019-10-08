(Undated) -- At least one Democratic presidential candidate is voicing objections to President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the northern Syrian border.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who has campaigned extensively in Iowa ahead of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses in February, questioned the president's move. Klobuchar tells KMA News Trump's decision leaves Kurdish rebels unprotected from military strikes by Turkey.
"It was a shock, because he had tried this once before," said Klobuchar. "There was a lot of push back the first time he was going to do. He didn't let his allies know, or his own people know. Then, this happens on a Sunday night after he talks to the Turkish president."
Klobuchar, who has visited several Middle Eastern countries, says the troop withdrawal betrays the Kurds--who were important allies in the war against ISIS, and other terrorist cells.
"I've been, of course, to Iraq and to Afghanistan," she said. "I've been to the border in Turkey with Syria--we couldn't go into Syria at the time--and also to a refugee camp in Jordan. I've seen and talked to some of these opposition leaders and soldiers that have been trying to hold on against ISIS. The Kurds have been very, very important to our efforts. It's just like leaving soldiers behind--in this case, our allies behind--if we allow such an invasion to happen."
Trump claims the withdrawal was designed to stop U.S. involvement in "endless wars." Klobuchar, however, says the president's decision "defies logic."
"We've got enough problems," said Klobuchar. "We should be dealing with China right now in trying to work out this trade war, all right? That's what we should be doing for our economy. We should be dealing with farm prices. Instead, he causes all these self-inflicted wounds, whether it is getting out of the Iranian agreement, so that that's blowing up, and they are enriching uranium and blowing the caps, to what is happening now with Syria. I'm not saying Syria is an easy situation at all, but I'm saying we don't want to make it worse."
The senator says the president's actions follow a familiar pattern of favoring dictators. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is among the Republicans condemning Trump for his decision regarding Syria.