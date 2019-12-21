(Clarinda) -- Fresh off a well-received performance in Thursday's Democratic presidential debate in Los Angeles, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar looked to build upon recent momentum in southwest Iowa over the weekend.
Klobuchar appeared in Clarinda early Saturday evening as part of a 15-county swing through the region. Speaking before a big crowd packing the Garrison House, Klobuchar says the 2020 presidential elections are an important test of the country's fundamental values.
"We are going to have these policy debates on the (debate) stage," said Klobuchar. "That's what we do--we're Democrats, right. That's important to our party. We are a party of a big tent, which I want to make bigger. But, we cannot lose that fundamental value issue. This is not just an economic check to make things better--which we know we must do--but it's also a values check. It's a decency check. It is a patriotism check."
Klobuchar touched on some hot-button issues during her presentation, such as President Trump's impeachment. She blasted the president for not agreeing to have witnesses testify at his yet-to-be-scheduled trial in the Senate. Klobuchar--who will serve as a juror in that trial--says Americans should see the big picture with the entire impeachment process.
"You've got to see this as part of a bigger story with our country," she said. "We must have a president that doesn't put her private interest, or her public interest, or her party's interest, or any of these interests that pertain to one person in front of the country. And, this president--he does it all the time."
Another topic was the Environmental Protection Agency's granting of waivers to smaller oil refineries from Renewable Fuel Standards. Klobuchar says the waivers are something she'll address in her first 100 days as president.
"There's so much we can do without Congress in a hundred days," said Klobuchar. "That's going things like stopping these oil waivers, and going through each one of them, and figuring out what happened here, which is bad for the biofuels industry, or getting more farm policy on a consistent path. There's just a lot that can be done with someone that's actually interested in rural America, represents a state with a huge rural area and a big ag economy that's going to be really helpful for Iowa."
Klobuchar believes the turnout at the Clarinda stop is example of how her campaign is surging in Iowa.
"Actually, we have been on a surge for the last few weeks," she said. "But, it wasn't the only thing. We've been doubling the offices here, and we've been seeing bigger and bigger crowds. And, this on a Saturday night? This is something I'll never forget, that this many people turned out. We're also just excited about what is yet to come."
All the Democratic candidates, Klobuchar believes she had the best chance to carry western Iowa--a region that heavily supported Trump in 2016. She points to her success in Minnesota, winning districts that strongly backed Trump and former Congresswoman Michelle Bachman in previous elections. The senator also believes she has the best chance of building consensus with people of different political beliefs.
"I know there's still going to be Trump voters that won't change," said Klobuchar. "But, at least I'll talk to people. And, if you can get people--even if they don't vote for you--to say, 'okay, she came to my town, she cared,' we're in a much better position to meet these challenges that we have."
Other stops Saturday took place in Lamoni, Osceola, Creston, Diagonal, Corning, Bedford, Sidney and Council Bluffs.