(Clarinda) -- Another Democratic presidential candidate visits KMAland this weekend.
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar plans several stops in the region Saturday. Her itinerary includes a "Page County ham ball visit" at 5 p.m. at the Garrison House in Clarinda. That's followed by a stop in Fremont County at the Silver Spur Bar and Grill in Sidney at 6:45 p.m., and a house party in Council Bluffs at 8:15. Earlier in the day, Klobuchar appears at the Adams Street Express in Creston at 12:30 p.m., the Rinngold County Freedom Rock in Mount Ayr at 1:50 p.m. at Primrose in Corning at 2:45, and at the Taylor County Musem in Bedford at 4 p.m.
Sunday's schedule includes stops in Harrison, Shelby, Audubon and Crawford counties.