(Hamburg) -- KMA News has a clarification to make regarding its earlier story on federal grant money awarded to the Hamburg Fire Protection Agency.
On Wednesday, we reported that Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's office announced two Community Facility Disaster Grants totaling $100,000 have been awarded to Hamburg's Fire Department purchase a new fire truck, and outfitting volunteer firefighters with new protective gear. The grants from USDA Rural Development reportedly three-quarters of the cost of the new truck, plus 14 self-contained breathing apparatuses. However, Hamburg Fire Chief Dan Sturm tells KMA News the grant actually doesn't cover the fire truck's purchase, itself, rather than the truck's equipment.
KMA News apologizes for the error.