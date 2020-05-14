(Clarinda) -- Not even COVID-19 can stop KMA News from holding a special election event this coming week.
This Monday night at 6, KMA is recording a virtual candidates forum, featuring the seven candidates running in two Page County supervisors' races in the June 2nd Iowa Pirmary. Participating via ZOOM are the candidates seeking the District 1 supervisors' Republican nomination--Jeff Brownfield, Jacob Holmes, Mark Marriott, Beth Steeve and Darin Sunderman--and the two candidates vying for the county's 3rd district GOP nomination--incumbent Chuck Morris and challenger Judy Kennedy.
KMA will air the Page County supervisors' candidates forum Wednesday, May 20th at 6:20 p.m., and again Thursday, May 21st at 9 a.m.