(Washington) -- Tensions continue in the nation's capital over this week's conflicts between the United States and Iran.
By a 224-to-194 vote, the U.S. House approved a war powers resolution--nonbinding action requiring President Trump to seek consent from Congress before taking any new military actions against Iran. The vote comes after U.S. military airstrikes killing Iranian General General Qassem Soleimani, followed by Iranian missile attacks at U.S. military bases in Iraq.
With a few exceptions, the resolution's vote fell largely along party lines. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves was among those voting against it. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Graves says the resolution effectively blocks the president from taking military action.
"It creates a severe problem when it comes to answering these threats that Iran is doing right now," said Graves. "In fact, we're hearing today that Iran--through themselves and through surrogates--is going to ramp up attacks, and want to retaliate against the United States. What this does is basically tie the hands of the president on wanting to fight back."
Graves was among lawmakers briefed on the Iranian situation Wednesday. The Tarkio Republican believes the U.S. was justified in killing Soleimani because he was a terrorist, and because of more threats coming from Iran.
"What's interesting about that, too, is that he (Soleimani) was taken out in Iraq," he said. "Then, Iran fires missiles on another country, trying to hurt U.S. personnel. Of course, they like to claim they didn't have any attention of killing anybody. That's what somebody does when you fire 20 missiles, and you miss everything you intended to hit. Then, you come back and say something like, 'well, we didn't intend to hit anybody.' Just the fact that they're making threats today, that they're going to kill U.S. military personnel, shows you what they're true intent is."
Graves, however, doesn't believe the latest hostilities between the U.S. and Iran will lead to a full-scale war in the Middle East.
Iowa 3rd District Congresswoman Cindy Axne, meanwhile, was among those voting in favor of the resolution. In a statement released late Thursday evening, the West Des Moines Democrat says--quote--"the president's role as commander in chief is vital to keeping our military's ability to address threats around the world, and this resolution does not limit the president's ability to respond to these threats." Axne adds the Constitution gives Congress the sole power to declare war "to allow for serious and thoughtful consideration of any prolonged commitment of American service members." The congresswoman says she voted to "honor the checks and balances required by the Constitution, and ensure Iowa has a voice in any decision to declare war with Iran."
Earlier this week on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne was blunt in her assessment on whether the president has a strategy in dealing with Iran.
"No, I don't believe there's a strategy for the situation that's happening right now," said Axne. "Certainly, if there was, I think we would know a little bit more about it. Unfortunately, this current altercation has a lot to do with what's seen on social media via tweets, and unfortunately, that's not the way we should be conducting efforts like this."
Axne, however, says she has no sympathy for Soleimani.
"Absolutely no one mourns the death of General Soleimani," she said. "But, he is a public figure there, and we've got to make sure we're following the appropriate protocol."
Indiana Senator Tim Kaine proposes a similar war powers resolution in the U.S. Senate. You can hear both interviews with Sam Graves and Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.