(Council Bluffs) -- Projections for heavy rainfall have officials in at least three area counties on high alert for more possible flooding.
The National Weather Service Missouri River Basin Forecast Center in Pleasant Hill, Missouri released forecast data, placing the Missouri River and several tributary rivers back in higher levels of flood stage throughout Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties. Many river forecasts are showing significant increases, primarily because the current modeling uses rain projections for the next 72 hours of potential precipitation. Typical models only account for 24 hours of projected rainfall. Heavy precipitation of 4 to 5 inches is possible somewhere in the region. In an recent interview with KMA News, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed said any additional rain won't help the current flooding situation.
"There's a lot of factors that will just have to pan out to see any type of reaction on the river," he said. "It's something that we're watching really closely with our National Weather Service partners, and others. It's definitely got our attention, because any kind of rain right now just isn't good for the overall situation, whether it's drying some things out that are just wet, and not necessarily flooded, or areas flooded near the river, itself."
Officials say the heaviest rains falling the next few days would have a profound impact on the river, and some of its tributaries. Emergency managers urge residents to interpret the latest flood prediction in a measured manner based on the high degree of uncertainty of where the heaviest rains will fall. They add interior flash flooding events are possible along rural creeks and streams, as well as urban flash flooding in municipal areas where drainage issues are typical.