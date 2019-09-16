(Sidney) -- Officials in KMAland are hoping repairs made to levees damaged by Missouri River flooding earlier this year will hold.
Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius spoke with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials Monday regarding the potential for additional flooding from heavy precipitation flowing down the river from South Dakota. Crecelius tells KMA News the corps assured him the repairs made to levees near Bartlett, Percival and Hamburg are in good shape.
"They are fairly confident that repairs they have made to the levee will withstand the amount of water we're supposed to have down here by Friday," said Crecelius. "My concern is, that forecast takes in 24 hours. What happens if we have more rainfall in the local area, then just north of us? Then, that's going to change things."
That's why Crecelius is urging residents in the flood-impacted areas to be prepared.
"Anybody that lives out there west of the interstate--well, not just west of the interstate, because there's places just east of the interstate--they should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice--just in case," he said. "Don't wait for the last minute--have stuff ready in case we do have to tell you to get out again. I know people don't want to hear that, but that's the nature of what we're dealing with here."
Crecelius says this latest flooding threat comes as the county is slowly recovering from previous events in March and late May.
"Some of those people haven't been back in their houses yet," said Crecelius, "because we've got to get the roads repaired for them to get back out there, and in some places there's still water, and we have some outlet breaches in the county where, with the height of the river, the river's actually leaking back in certain areas in the western part of the county through those outlet breaches. The inlet breaches are closed, but the outlet breaches are still there. So, as the river comes up, it can backflow into those outlet breaches.
"The outlet breaches are the last ones they're going to close, because if they have a failure in one of their repairs, the outlet breaches are still there, instead of the water being trapped inland, causing us more problems," he added.
He says areas west of Hamburg and the Bartlett-McPaul vicinity have the greatest risk for additional flooding, as they are still mostly underwater.
Mills County is also on high alert because of flooding. Mills County Emergency Management says elevated Missouri River levels will cause increased flood risk for the southwest portion of the county. Residents west of Interstate 29 and south of Lambert Avenue are cautioned to be alert and consider evacuating the area. Increased water may also be an issue west of I-29 and south of Highway 34, as well as the Pony Creek Drainage District. Officials say exact effects of the river's level are hard to determine, so extreme caution is advised.