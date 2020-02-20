(Glenwood) -- KMAland public health officials are keeping abreast of developments concerning novel coronavirus in the region.
Mills County Public Health is among the agencies working with the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus state and local partners to monitor and respond to novel coronavirus. First detected in Wuhan, China, the disease has spread to other parts of the world, including the U.S. Mills County Public Health Administrator Sheri Bowen tells KMA News there are NO cases reported in Iowa at this time.
"Here in Iowa right now, there are 28 individuals that are on voluntary home confinement," said Bowen, "which means they've traveled back from the China area, and are having some symptoms, and possibly known symptoms, and are just doing a voluntary confinement to make sure we can monitor their current status."
However, the risk of Iowans developing the virus is low. In fact, she says you have a much better chance of catching the flu.
"If people have traveled to China," he said, "we know that they are within that CDC system. But, if they traveled within the past 14 days and they're feeling ill, they need to talk to their medical provider. But as far as the majority of us who aren't big travelers, we need to remember that it's a very, very low risk. We are at a bigger risk of influenza than that, and it's not too late to have your flu shot. So, if you get that flu shot, and you're not feeling well, stay home from work."
Concerns over the spread of coronavirus grew locally when 13 people returning from China were quarantined at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Bowen says she understands why people are worried.
"I think that whenever you see an airline passenger being unloaded by people wearing hazard gear, it's definitely attention getting," said Bowen. "I think that everybody is erring on the side of caution right now. They're trying to control the spread of this disease while they're working on vaccines, and just to not overload the health system. So, they're monitoring closely."
IDPH will post statewide numbers on persons being monitored and tested, plus test results, on their website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Sheri Bowen made her comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Routine" program earlier this week. One other note, this week is Bowen's last week with Mills County Public Health, as she retires after 40 years of service to the county.