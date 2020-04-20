(Undated) -- Local officials are urging residents to continue to do their part to ward off the coronavirus spread in KMAland.
On Friday, The Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health identified an additional case of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of Page County positive cases to four. The individual is an older adult between 61 and 80 years old, and contracted the virus via travel. The person was recovering in isolation at home. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert rated the county's social distancing compliance at 50-50--based on what he's seen.
"Sometimes, you'll go out, and you'll see people with their masks on," said Grebert. "I see people in cars driving to different places with their masks and gloves on. But then, I'll drive by a park and see people playing basketball together. So, it kind of varies from time to time."
Meanwhile, protesters across the county are calling for state governments to ease stay-at-home orders, and reopening businesses in order to jump start the economy. Grebert says he feels for individuals who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he questions the wisdom of lifting restrictions now.
"I can see where people want to get them open, and get back to work," he said. "But, the risk-versus-reward of having people going back, and possibly spreading the virus, and having a bigger outbreak that what we've got now, I don't see how they can do that without getting some more testing done on the medicines to either cure it, or slow down the virus, or even the vaccine to stop it all together."
Only two coronavirus cases had been reported in Mills County as of Sunday. But Mills County Public Health Administrator Julie Lynes believes that number is misleading.
"We know that there is community spread," said Lynes. "And, Mills County Public Health has had a high number of cases that we're monitoring and tracking with symptomic individuals, and that means individuals that have a fever, cough, difficulty in breathing."
While saying she's understanding of people who want to "reopen the country," Lynes adds it should only be done with safety in mind.
"I think this has been very hard on our local businesses, and our economy," she said. "This is an unprecedented time, and we've never been through this before. I get that push--I understand it. I think that as soon as we're able to ascertain that we're able to do that safely, and that we're not taking a giant step backward, I would be completely a fan of it. We just have to make sure it's done in a way that makes sense, and keeps our residents safe."
On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced an additional 389 positive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 2,902. With an additional death reported Sunday, Iowa's COVID-19 deaths total 75. Ten deaths, alone, were reported Saturday--the highest number of fatalities posted in one day since the outbreak began.