(Clarinda-Red Oak) -- Two months into the coronavirus pandemic, KMAland officials still find securing adequate personal protective equipment supplies elusive.
Emergency management officials in Page and Montgomery counties are among the local officials working to find masks, gloves, gowns and other materials necessary for law enforcement, first responders, and health care professionals among others. During this week's Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert said the county is still ordering PPE through the State Emergency Operations Center--but not getting the full amount requested.
"If we request 500 masks, we're getting like 300," said Grebert. "If we're requesting a thousand gowns, we're getting, like, 700. So, it's not the full amount we're requesting. And, every week, I still get orders from the hospitals, the nursing homes and long term care facilities about needing PPE. So, we're still getting some stuff in.'
Grebert says he's turned to private vendors to secure the materials needed for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.
"The state is wanting to work away from them being the sole provider of PPE for these businesses, and what not," he said. "So, we're still working on trying to get everyone set up with a supply chain, and they're still coming in."
Likewise, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says securing enough PPE for personnel in his county is a challenge.
"But, we're still seeing those shortages," said Hamman. "It's very tough to get gowns, it's very tough to get gloves, face masks, other things. We've resorted to other means. We've bought 3-D printers to print pieces and parts. We've gotten creative, especially when it comes to the hand sanitizer, and the products to get that out to the field. But overall, things I'd say for the past couple of weeks have moderated."
Fortunately, Hamman says the county has received PPE from other sources.
"With that, a lot of assistance has come from FEMA and the federal government, to where they're actually drop shipping PPE shipments directly to the nursing homes, and health care facilities," he said. "So, that's taken a load off of my facility. Obviously, we still have needs, we're still purchasing. We've got things on order, and getting things daily to every other day, it seems like."
Hamman says Montgomery County faces the same issue of not receiving the requested amount of equipment from the state. However, he adds it's to be expected--consider the state's emergency operations must provide PPE for all Iowa health care workers--and any contributions received from the state is appreciated.