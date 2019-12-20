(Washington) -- Congress has taken the first step toward a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico.
By a 385-to-41 vote Thursday, the U.S. House approved the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. Action on USMCA came following several months of negotiations between the Trump Administration, both sides of Congress and all three countries. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the KMAland congressional representatives voting in favor of USMCA. Axne congratulated her colleagues for the bill's passage on the House floor.
"Thank you to my colleagues who crafted this agreement that gives market stability to farmers, protects Iowa workers from having their wages undercut, and helps reduce the high costs of biologic drugs," said Axne. "It even has important environmental protections. I know my farmers, producers and agricultural workers are celebrating the passage of USMCA today."
Axne also chastised the Senate for delaying action on USMCA until January.
"It will pass today with bipartisan support," she said. "Whenever the Senate chooses to take it up, it will pass with bipartisan support then, as well. The same senators who have blamed the House for not moving this forward swiftly enough are now stopping the USMCA from becoming law."
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves also supported the measure. In a statement, the Tarkio Republican called USMCA's passage "a good deal for the American worker and the American family. I'm glad we got this done. It's a big win for the American people."