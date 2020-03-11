(Undated) -- Don't panic--that's the message KMAland school officials are sending parents and the public in the wake of recent developments concerning coronavirus.
Earlier this week, public and parochial schools in Fremont, as well as Midland University closed for the week after a woman who attended a Fremont YMCA basketball tournament tested positive for COVID-19. Schools in Plattsmouth and Logan View followed suit. Additionally, Grinnell College announced this week that students would be sent home March 23rd, and that the remainder of spring semester classes would continue online. Locally, superintendents interviewed by KMA News in recent days are taking note of the situation. Shenandoah school officials sent information out to parents earlier this week concerning the district's steps in dealing with the virus. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says her district is taking certain precautions.
"In reviewing all of that information, we feel pretty comfortable with the practices we've put in place," said Nelson, "which are increasing cleaning efforts. We always do a good job of cleaning, but doing a little bit more isn't going to hurt right now. We're encouraging people to contain their sneezes and cough. We're washing hands, and using hand sanitizer where it's available. We're encouraging people who are sick to stay home and self-quarantine, things like that."
Above all, Nelson is advising parents and students to stay calm during the ordeal.
"If we stay calm, and we focus on good health practices," she said, "we'll be in the best position that we can be. We can't contain a virus, we don't know enough it to completely do that, but we can all engage in healthy behaviors, and keep each other safe in that manner, and try to do additional cleaning."
Meanwhile, Nelson says Shenandoah High School's trip to Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City is still on. The superintendent addressed concerns that the trip would be canceled because of coronavirus' spread across the country.
"There's always a possibility," said Nelson. "We've been very mindful of that. I do check the stats on the CDC (website) on a regular basis to kind of gauge where those states are at. We are having our school nurse and our trip sponsor meet with our students prior to the trip to, again, talk about best practices for health. Right now, it would be a parent decision as to whether they would want their child to attend. But at this point, we're still continuing."
Nelson adds the district would consult the Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health before making any decision on closing schools.
Likewise, Red Oak school officials are monitoring continuing developments concerning coronavirus. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger says his district has been in touch with state and local public health officials, and state education officials on the district's response to the virus.
"Now that it is closer to us in proximity," said Nelson, "it is something that we want to make that we are communicating out. We don't want to cause a panic with anybody, but we want to make sure we're keeping people informed, and that people know what our steps are, and we want to make sure we're getting all our steps in line with the recommendations from the state department of public health."
Those steps include emphasizing hand washing and other good hygiene practices, as well as seeking more hand sanitizing supplies--something that's been difficult all over the region. Messinger says the flu has already impacted his district this winter.
"We have been hit really hard this year by influenza," he said. "We've had a number of students and staff members who have missed school as a result of contracting that. We do feel the parents response in keeping the children home when they're ill like that, they've been very cooperative with it, and we're asking for the same level of cooperation as we move forward, as well."
You can hear the full interviews with Dr. Kerri Nelson and Tom Messinger on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.