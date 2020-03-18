(KMAland) -- The entire KMA listening area of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri is under the risk of severe weather Thursday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, all of southwest Iowa has been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe weather -- a level three on the storm prediction center's 1-through-5 scale, while the majority of southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri is under a slight risk.
Scott Dergan is a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Omaha. He tells KMA News the severe storms could develop anytime between 2 and 8 p.m.
"The storms will likely produce large hail," Dergan said. "We will likely have strong winds with them too as the storms themselves race to the northeast at about 50 miles per hour."
While the greater risk is for strong winds and large hail, Dergan wouldn't rule out the possibility of a few isolated tornadoes in the area.
"There is a small risk for a tornado or two," he said, "but those right now appear to be transient, brief, and weak if they were to occur. We will have to keep an eye out on how things develop Thursday afternoon."
Dergan adds the low-pressure system will be followed by a wintry cold front.
"The warm and moist conditions Thursday will be replaced by some pretty cold air on Friday," Dergan said. "Friday afternoon we're expecting high temperatures only in the 30s. It will be a tale of two seasons the next couple of days."
Residents can monitor forecasts and updates at weather.gov. Stay tuned to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 Thursday evening for the latest weather coverage.