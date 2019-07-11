(Omaha) -- More repair work is scheduled for levees damaged by the Missouri River flooding.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Omaha District awarded a contract of more than $2.7 million Wednesday to build up the elevation on a previously-closed breach at L-575A near Percival and on L-575B near Hamburg, which is expected to be closed in the next few days. Matt Krajewski is chief of readiness with the corps' Omaha office.
"The objective of the repair work is to increase the level of flood risk management to approximately the 25-year level of this section of the L-575 levee system," said Krajewski, "until the system can be fully rehabilitated."
Weston Solutions of West Chester, Pennsylvania was the successful contract bidder. Corps officials say the initial breach closures are scheduled for completion within 45 calendar days of the contract award. Krajewski says the contract scope of work also includes interim repairs.
"We previously announced the completion of the rebuttment along the L-575B breach," he said. "The purpose of which is to replace the structure along the river bank that was severely damaged by the March flooding. The rebuttment is affectively reducing the water flow along the levee breach, which is helping us to meet our goal of closure of the levee breach by this weekend."
Krajewski spoke at a corps conference call Thursday afternoon. Additionally, he reports progress on repairs to a damaged levee in northwest Missouri.
"For levee L-550 between Watson and Rock Port, Missouri, the contractor has three jet dredges on site, with the fourth dredge set to begin shortly," said Krajewski.
In addition, Krajewski says an initial breach closure was completed on L-601C--an inlet breach near Bartlett.
"This breach was impacting the I-29 corridor," he said, "and was identified as eligible for emergency operations direct assistance. These initial repairs are directed at stopping the flow from the Missouri River into the area behind the levee system, and providing an incremental level of flood risk management."
Corps officials say both the Omaha and Kansas City districts continue to assess the damage and associated repair requirements along the Missouri River basin. Because the river is expected to remain above flood stage for quite some time, the corps' field engineers have yet to assess the scope of damage to approximately 150 miles of levees.