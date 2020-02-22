(Omaha) – Another milestone is reached in the continuing repairs of levees damaged from the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the seventh and final breach was closed on the L-550 levee system Tuesday. Officials say the breach closure provides an initial level of flood risk management to area behind the downstream portion of the levee, located southwest of Rock Port. Corps crews and the contractor will continue finalizing repairs at the breach location to restore this section of levee to its pre-flood level.
Corps officials say closing the last breach at L-550 is a significant milestone in meeting the goal of returning all breach locations to their pre-flood heights before March 1st.