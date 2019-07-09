(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are "skeptically optimistic" the district's new-look athletic facilities will be finished early this fall.
Work continues on a massive overhaul of the district's sports complex, including a new track surface, a press box, bleachers, locker rooms, concession stands, ADA compliant restrooms and a parking lot. Originally scheduled for an August completion, Glenwood School Superintendent Devon Embray tells KMA News construction crews are now aiming toward a late September finish.
"We have a lot work going on with our gateway building--which is the field house," said Embray. "The grandstands are going to be arriving this week--and installation of those is going to happen. We passed our proof roll on our field this last week, so we'll be taking measures to start building up on the artificial turf, and starting the track. Crossing your fingers, we hope to have this thing done by September 20th."
Embray says wet weather has not been conducive for construction work.
"There was one point in time in a three-week period of time when they actually worked three days due to the water," said Embray. "Just the rain--continuous rain. We're battling the water table, as well. So, outside of Mother Nature, we're positive we can get it done. If she works well with us, we'll have the project complete."
While the delay won't affect football practices--which take place at another field--Embray says early football games will be played on the road, or as home games played at another location.
"Our athletic director, Jeff Bissen, has done a phenomenal job of working with other schools to find sites for us when it is on the schedule as a home game," said Embray. "If we can switch it to the opponent's field, or at a neutral site, we can do that. We have contingency plans either worked out for the first couple games, or getting them worked out if we don't make our deadline of September 20th."
Once finished, Embray says the project will be something well worth waiting for.
"It's going to be a wonderful complex when it's all said and done," he said. "One that others will look at, and say, 'wow, that's a great facility.' And, it's one that we're very proud of, but very humbled that our community is supporting us to have it."
Proceeds from a physical plant and equipment levy approved by voters in February of 2018 will cover the $6.4 million renovations. A separate fundraising effort covered the field turf portion of the project.