(Hamburg) -- It's a tough situation--that's the consensus of two KMAland legislators on the Hamburg School District's attempts to revive high school classes.
Last last month, the State Education Board voted 9-to-0 to reject the district's request for certification for high school classes under a career academy format. Board members questioned the viability of a high school at Hamburg, basing their decisions on financial data and enrollment numbers. KMA News asked State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello to comment on the situation at a recent legislative coffee in Shenandoah. Dolecheck says the board's decision to reject Hamburg's high school certification was difficult.
"The state board looks at a lot of factors and figures," said Dolecheck, "and the one thing they talked about is remaining financially viable--whether citizens can support that in that realm. The figures they looked at, under the existing scenario that they (Hamburg) were under, they could not remain financially viable. That's the board's decision--it's not my decision."
As a legislator for almost a quarter-century, and as chair of the House Education Committee, Dolecheck says he'll continue to do whatever he can to help small school districts. However, he adds just because a school district proposed CTE-related programming doesn't guarantee its survival.
"A lot of them are," he said, "but basically, it boils down to whether the board of education decides with the figures that they show, whether they can remain financially viable. And, if they can't show within the next three to four years they can turn a negative balance into a positive balance, then the state board's going to step in and say, 'I don't think you have shown us that you can remain financially viable in the current scenario that you're in.' I think that's the place the Hamburg situation's in right now. They ruled that they didn't think they could."
However, the Mount Ayr Republican says lawmakers may focus on districts seeking CTE-related school formats based on Governor Kim Reynolds' education proposals.
"Whether we need to make some changes in that framework, to allow those small school districts to go through a CTE arrangement with a community college or something else to provide that quality education, that's something we'll continue to look at," said Dolecheck.
Costello, meanwhile, expressed his disappointment with the state ed board's decision on Hamburg.
"It's tough to see that, that they can't do that," said Costello. "But, I don't know if I have any solutions as to how we make it more financially easier to do, other that lower the standards--which I don't think too many people are willing to do. It's sad. I was at the meeting on Farragut's (dissolution). It was a terrible time."
Hamburg school officials now are considering renewing a tuition agreement, allowing high school students to continue attending classes in the Sidney School District. Some Hamburg high school students are also open enrolling out of the district.