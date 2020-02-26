(Des Moines) — Lawmakers in the Iowa House will hold a hearing over recent allegations of abuse and human experimentation at the Glenwood Resource Center.
House Government Oversight Committee Chair Mary Ann Hanusa — a Republican from Council Bluffs — is working with the Department of Human Services to find a time for the meeting. The Federal Department of Justice is currently investigating claims of patient abuse and sexual arousal experiments under former Superintendent Jerry Rea. Earlier this week, Governor Kim Reynolds said she was “absolutely fine” with legislators asking new DHS Director Kelly Garcia about the steps being taken to improve GRC.
“If they have additional questions, she’s more than happy to sit down and walk them through that,” Reynolds said. “No problems whatsoever.”
House Democrats called for an investigation into GRC this week after emails released by a state agency appeared to show an administrator knew 20 months ago that disabled patients were to be part of a “sexual preoccupation study.”
“With this new information, it is our job as lawmakers to find out what’s going on,” said Representative Ruth Ann Gaines of Des Moines, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said.
At a legislative coffee last month, State Senator Mark Costello — whose district includes Glenwood — commended the job Garcia and the rest of the staff at GRC have done in the wake of the recent controversy.
“The resource center is very much needed,” he said. “I believe that we all feel very optimistic that we’re going to be able to continue, and it’s not in any danger of being shut down, or anything like that. Whatever the Department of Justice comes up with, we’ll be able to comply with the changes they feel are necessary.”
Rea was fired as the superintendent of the faculty in December. Former DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven resigned last June at the request of Reynolds. He is suing the state for $2 million for wrongful termination.