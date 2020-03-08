LC Speech wins Walnut Hill

(Anita) -- The Lewis Central Speech Team had a good showing at the Walnut Hill Speech Classic Invitational Tournament Saturday.

Below are results submitted by the team's coaching staff.

On Saturday, March 7th, for the fourth year straight, the Lewis Central Individual Speech Team won the Walnut Hill Speech Classic Invitational Tournament held at CAM High School, with 93 points, narrowly beating 2nd place Ankeny Centennial who finished with 86. LC had 15 entries make finals and made a strong freshmen showing with all freshmen earning trophies.

Students who made finals but did not finish in the top three were:

Kaden Krauth--Solo Musical Theatre

Taryn McSorley--Prose

Eleanor Cooper-Ohm--Expository Address

3rd place:

Zane Cozart--Spontaneous, Expository Address

Maggie Youngblood--Literary Program

Cora Christenson--Freshman Poetry

2nd place:

Raine King--Public Address

Carsten Holly--Freshman Poetry

Maggie Youngblood--Prose

1st place:

Cora Christenson--Freshman Prose

Jillian Munoz--Freshman Poetry

Spencer Cooper-Ohm--Spontaneous and After Dinner

This is the second year that our seniors, Raine, Maggie, Zane, and Spencer placed at the competition.

These students will be moving on to state competition held Saturday the 14th at A.L. High School.

Submitted by the coaching team of Laurie West, Austin Dunham, Dylan Peck, and Alan Strait.