(Anita) -- The Lewis Central Speech Team had a good showing at the Walnut Hill Speech Classic Invitational Tournament Saturday.
Below are results submitted by the team's coaching staff.
On Saturday, March 7th, for the fourth year straight, the Lewis Central Individual Speech Team won the Walnut Hill Speech Classic Invitational Tournament held at CAM High School, with 93 points, narrowly beating 2nd place Ankeny Centennial who finished with 86. LC had 15 entries make finals and made a strong freshmen showing with all freshmen earning trophies.
Students who made finals but did not finish in the top three were:
Kaden Krauth--Solo Musical Theatre
Taryn McSorley--Prose
Eleanor Cooper-Ohm--Expository Address
3rd place:
Zane Cozart--Spontaneous, Expository Address
Maggie Youngblood--Literary Program
Cora Christenson--Freshman Poetry
2nd place:
Raine King--Public Address
Carsten Holly--Freshman Poetry
Maggie Youngblood--Prose
1st place:
Cora Christenson--Freshman Prose
Jillian Munoz--Freshman Poetry
Spencer Cooper-Ohm--Spontaneous and After Dinner
This is the second year that our seniors, Raine, Maggie, Zane, and Spencer placed at the competition.
These students will be moving on to state competition held Saturday the 14th at A.L. High School.
Submitted by the coaching team of Laurie West, Austin Dunham, Dylan Peck, and Alan Strait.