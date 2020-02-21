(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- Another round of legislative coffees are set in Page County Saturday morning.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello make their monthly appearances at two coffees to update constituents on activities at the Statehouse. The first takes place at 8 a.m. at the Bricker Room in Shenandoah's Public Safety Center, sponsored by the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Clarinda's Chamber of Commerce sponsors the second coffee at 10 a.m. at the Glenn Miller Museum.