(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- KMAland residents have a chance to meet with their area legislators Saturday.
State Representative Cecil Dolecheck and State Senator Mark Costello appear at two legislative coffees. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association sponsors the first coffee at 8 a.m. at the Bricker Room of Shenandoah's Public Safety Center. Dolecheck and Costello then travel to Clarinda for another legislative briefing at 10 a.m. at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum, sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.