(Lincoln) -- At least one tax expert is predicting some relief to property owners in Nebraska.
The 2019 legislative session ended last spring with minimal changes in the state's property tax code. Dave Aiken is a Nebraska Water & Agricultural Law Specialist and a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Aiken says Nebraska has higher property taxes than a majority of the country and the brunt of those taxes are shouldered by the state's farmers and ranchers.
"Over the last 70 years, property tax payments by Nebraska farmers and ranchers have been 146% of the average for the country as a whole," said Aiken. "Considering net farm income for Nebraska the last three years, that's been 88% higher. It's almost double what the rest of the country is paying in terms of property taxes on ag land."
Last spring, the Unicameral passed measures that would provide immediate property tax relief for flood victims and would change the public hearing process for taxing entities. Other than that, Aiken says no significant progress was made on bills to provide additional relief to taxpayers.
"It was going to change the state aid formula, which meant that more aid was going to go to rural schools and less aid was going to go to urban schools -- like Lincoln and Omaha," said Aiken. "The urban senators were made very much aware of that and didn't support the bill from that point on."
Another proposal would have eliminated sales tax exemptions for certain items, however, Aiken says Governor Pete Ricketts was opposed to that measure.
"The governor has been clear for the last several years that he's against raising one tax in order to provide tax relief somewhere else," said Aiken. "Raising sales taxes in order to lower property taxes was a non-starter with the governor."
Lawmakers have been meeting with the governor in the legislative offseason to hammer out a proposal for 2020.
"I think the property tax relief package is going to be smaller than urban senators were hoping for in the 2019 legislative session," said Aiken. "I think we'll see some restrictions on property tax increases and local spending, but there's a lot of stuff that we still don't know."
Lawmakers do face a deadline to enacting property tax reform, as a ballot initiative in November 2020 would create a constitutional amendment to give a refund on income tax as a way to ease property tax burdens.
"Everybody who pays property taxes in Nebraska would get a 35% credit on their state income tax return," said Aiken. "If I'm a homeowner with a $150,000 house and pay $2,400 in property taxes, I would get an $840 refundable credit on my state income tax return."
Nebraska ranks 44th in the country with an effective tax rate of 1.80%. The average Nebraska home is worth just over $142,000 and the average property owner pays just over $2,500 annually in property tax.