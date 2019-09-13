(Sidney)--When Christi Leidel met Mr. Beasley she knew her life had finally taken a turn for the better.
Much better.
Christi and her husband, Nelson, are the owners of Fancy Feathers Therapy Horses south of Sidney. They have two children; Matthew and Amber.
It hasn't been an easy road since the Leidels ended their military careers.
"Unfortunately, both of us are disabled Veterans," says Christi. "I suffer from severe PTSD and anxiety and some other medical issues. Almost 10 years ago now I was going to become a statistic from the military and my children and my husband had to find a way to help me because the normal avenues you would take for therapy for something I was going through wasn't working, so they went non-traditional and looked around and realized that I loved horses so they found a lady that actually had horses and she had a miniature and as soon as my husband brought me to her property and I met Mr. Beasley, it was kismet."
It was a life-changing and life-saving moment.
"The reason this is so important to me is because Mr. Beasley, our smallest guy here, was my therapy horse and he saved my life," she says. "Because of that I have the opportunity to go ahead and offer what he did for me to others and I find that needs to be my legacy."
Along with Mr. Beasley, a miniature horse, the Leidels also have three beautiful Gypsey Vanner therapy horses. It's quite a breed.
"They are known as the Golden Retriever of therapy horses," she says. "They have a wonderful personality. Very docile, very empathetic. They are just very loving creatures."
It's like these amazing horses have a sixth sense.
"They just know that when you're suffering or if there's just something wrong, they just know to come up and give you that 'hug', says Christi.
Their names are Jazzi, Bella and Tango.
Christi says Fancy Feathers Therapy Horses, which is a 501-c Non-Profit organization, is for everyone; veterans, disabled, special needs or just anyone that needs a life lift, these gorgeous animals are ready to help.
And Mr. Beasley will come to you. He travels to nursing homes, retirement facilities, recovery centers, transplant units and more. Christi says he'll even dress up like Elvis! It doesn't get much better than that.
Fancy Feathers functions on donations and some grants, although grants are difficult to get in the therapy horse realm at this point in time.
If you'd like to support and learn more about Fancy Feathers Therapy Horses, call Christi at 712-310-5891 or go to www.fancyfeathersvanners.com and for more insights, take in her audio and video segments below here at KMAland.com.