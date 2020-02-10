(Lenox) -- A Lenox man was arrested last week after allegedly barricaded himself in his home.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 100 block of West Iowa Street around 2 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found 39-year-old John Houston Fraley barricaded inside the home. Following nearly two-and-a-half hours of negotiations with Iowa State Patrol negotiators, Fraley surrendered peacefully.
Authorities then conducted a search of the property and arrested Fraley on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, interference with officials acts and possession of marijuana. He was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting bond.
Deputies with the Adams and Ringgold County Sheriff's Office, as well as troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, assisted at the scene.