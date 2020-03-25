(Lenox) — A Lenox man has been charged following an investigation into a January car wreck.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says they have filed charges of operating while under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs against 60-year-old Ricky Scott. On January 16th, Scott was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 on J-20 southwest of Lenox when he swerved to miss a dog, exited the roadway and flipped.
At the time, Scott was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines by LifeNet. A specimen taken from Scott following the accident was sent to the Iowa DCI Laboratory for analysis, which resulted in the charges. The Iowa State Patrol assisted in the investigation.