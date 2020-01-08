(Bedford) -- A Lenox woman faces drug possession and child endangerment charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, deputies made a traffic stop on a 2019 GMC Acadia in the 400 block of Madison Street in Bedford for speeding around 2:30 a.m. Officers deployed K9 Ciba, who alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed approximately one pound of marijuana and one-half pound of methamphetamine.
Authorities arrested the driver -- 35-year-old Elizabeth Villanueva -- on charges of possession of methamphetamine -- a class B felony -- possession of marijuana -- a class D felony -- and two counts of child endangerment.
Villanueva was taken to the Taylor County Jail pending further court proceedings.