(Red Oak) -- A Lenox woman was cited following a two vehicle crash in Red Oak Thursday.
The Red Oak Police Department says 24-year-old Dominick Yzaguirre of Lenox was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu southbound on North Broadway near Highway 48 around 9:40 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Ford F-250 driven by 46-year-old John Lawrence Davis of Villisca stopped for traffic and was rear-ended by the Yzaguirre vehicle.
Neither driver was injured in the wreck. Yzaguirre was cited for having no insurance and driving with a suspended license. Her vehicle was towed from the scene, while Davis' vehicle was able to be driven away.