(Shenandoah) -- One of the world's rising stars of the violin is scheduled to perform in Shenandoah this Friday night.
According to the Shenandoah Music Association, 23-year-old Canadian violinist Kerson Leong will hold a concert at Shenandoah High School's Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Leong tells KMA News he's excited to come to southwest Iowa.
"My concert in Shenandoah will be the last stop of a recital tour I've been on the last two and a half weeks," Leong said. "This is basically going to be a violin-piano program. It will be very intimate. We will be playing some very classic works from the violin-piano repertoire."
Leong first took the music world by storm in 2010. At the age of 13, he won the coveted Junior First Prize at the prestigious Menuhin Competition. Since then, he has been on a meteoric rise in popularity and is in regular demand as a soloist, having performed with such ensembles as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Oslo Philharmonic, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra and many others worldwide.
"Every time I hop on stage I just try to be as true to myself as I can, and to give the most convincing performance," Leong said. "It's really a self searching process and something very cathartic to get to know a work and know what it means to be an interpreter."
Leong's current tour has included stops in Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota. He was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.