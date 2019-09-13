L-550 breach closure near Watson

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed an initial breach closure of levee L-550 south of Watson Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

(Omaha) -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials are reporting further process in levee repairs in northwest Missouri.

Corps officials say contractors completed an initial breach closure on levee L-550 south of Watson Thursday. The closure near river mile 538 stops the inflow of water, thereby allowing for the start of follow-up construction activities aimed at increasing the level of flood risk management to approximately the 4% annual chance exceedance--or the 25-year level--for this section of the levee system until it can be fully rehabilitated.

Weston Solutions of West Chester, Pennsylvania was the original contractor, at the cost of $22.1 million.