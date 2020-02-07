(Omaha) -- Amid growing concern over repeat flooding incidents this spring and summer, contractors are working quickly to address of the remaining levee breaches from last year's disasters.
Matt Krajewski, chief of readiness for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Omaha district, updated the latest levee repair efforts in the corps' monthly conference call Thursday afternoon. Krajewksi says one major project recently completed was a breach closure in Atchison County.
"We closed a breach along the levee system L-550 located near Missouri River mile 524 southwest of Rock Port," said Krajewski. "One breach on the 550 system remains, and we anticipate that this breach will be closed by the beginning of April."
Krajewski says contractors also closed another breach near Thurman.
"Just last week, we closed outlet breaches on the L-594 system," he said. "These are the third and fourth breaches to be closed on the L-594 system, providing an initial level of flood risk management to the area on this portion of the levee located west of Thurman. The USACE team, and the contractor will continue finalizing repairs at these breach locations, while also focusing on the one remaining outlet breach."
Repair efforts also continue in parts of Missouri and Kansas. Mike Durland is emergency management coordinator with the corps' Kansas City district. Durland says his district is dealing with a long list of projects.
"To date, we have received 118 requests for levy rehabilitation assistance throughout Kansas and Missouri," said Durland. "This will result in approximately 70 levee rehabilitation projects after bundling multiple requests, and in some cases, combining contracts. We have submitted 59 project information reports to the northwest division, all of which have been approved, and funding for the majority of the repairs has been received."
While some projects will be addressed this spring, Durland says completing all repairs will take at least two years.