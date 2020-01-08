(Omaha) -- Work on repairing levee breaches from the floods of 2019 is extending into 2020.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials gave their first update on levee repairs in the new year in a conference call Tuesday afternoon. Matt Krajewski is chief of readiness for the corps' Omaha district. Krajewski provided statistics on the work completed since repairs began last fall.
"We have completed 21 initial breach closures within the Omaha district's AOR, and we have 12 remaining," said Krajewski. "There's an additional 16 breaches on federal levees within the AOR that are systems that are inactive in the PL-8499 program, and therefore, are ineligible for federal assistance."
Krajewski says seven more breaches along the Missouri River have been closed since December.
"This includes the outlet breach on L-611-614 south of Council Bluffs, three breaches on levee unit L-575 near Hamburg, and three breaches on levee L-550 in Watson, Missouri," he said. "Those were just closed this weekend. One outlet breach remains on L-575, and we anticipate initial closure later this month. Two outlet breaches on L-550 remain, and we anticipate initial closure of those sometime in the beginning of April."
Work also continues on damaged levees in northwest Missouri. Mike Durland is emergency management coordinator with the corps' Kansas City district. Durland says repairs have been completed to levees in Holt County.
"Construction on the emergency measure to close breaches on the Big Tarkio levee in Holt County, Missouri near Craig have been completed on both banks," said Durland. "Rock placement on the left bank of the Mill Creek levee near Corning, Missouri has also been completed, and the levee district is currently working with NRCS on options to close the breach on the right bank--and right now, that's looking like a realignment around the scour hole."
Corps officials add contracts have been awarded to more repair projects, including $6.5 million for work on the L-561 Nishnabotna and High Creek levee system, $12 million for interim repairs on L-594 near Thurman, and $58.3 million for final repairs to L-575 near Hamburg. However, the corps says repairs to L-536 in Atchison County have been delayed until early this year, due to "site conditions and other considerations." A draft request for proposal has been sent out to potential contractors to get work underway after plans and specs are finished.