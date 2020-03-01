(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Lewis Central's individual speech competitors posted an excellent showing at district competition at Thomas Jefferson High School Saturday, according to the team's coaches.
Lewis Central earned 19 Division I ratings out of 24 entries. Thirteen students advance to state competition to be held at Abe Lincoln High School March 14th.
Spencer Cooper-Ohm--Spontaneous Speaking, After Dinner
Maggie Youngblood--Prose, Literary Program
Zane Cozart--Spontaneous Speaking, Expository Address
Raine King--Public Address
Taryn McSorley--Prose
Kelsey Petree--Poetry
(Note: It's thefourth year that Maggie, Spencer, and Zane qualified for state.)
Competing for the first time in individual speech:
Taylor Kemerling--Storytelling, After Dinner
Carsten Holly--Expository Address, Poetry
Cora Christenson--Prose, Poetry
Kaden Krauth--Solo Musical Theater
Jaya Davis--Original Oratory
Eleanor Cooper-Ohm--Expository Address
Jillian Munoz--Poetry