Lewis Central

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Lewis Central's individual speech competitors posted an excellent showing at district competition at Thomas Jefferson High School Saturday, according to the team's coaches.

Lewis Central earned 19 Division I ratings out of 24 entries. Thirteen students advance to state competition to be held at Abe Lincoln High School March 14th.

Spencer Cooper-Ohm--Spontaneous Speaking, After Dinner

Maggie Youngblood--Prose, Literary Program

Zane Cozart--Spontaneous Speaking, Expository Address

Raine King--Public Address

Taryn McSorley--Prose

Kelsey Petree--Poetry

(Note: It's thefourth year that Maggie, Spencer, and Zane qualified for state.)

Competing for the first time in individual speech:

Taylor Kemerling--Storytelling, After Dinner

Carsten Holly--Expository Address, Poetry

Cora Christenson--Prose, Poetry

Kaden Krauth--Solo Musical Theater

Jaya Davis--Original Oratory

Eleanor Cooper-Ohm--Expository Address

Jillian Munoz--Poetry