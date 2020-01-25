(Tabor) -- Lewis Central High School performed at District Large Group Speech contest held at Fremont-Mills High School on Saturday, January 25th.
Five groups received Division One ratings and qualified for state: Choral Reading, Short Film-Holding Court, Short Film-The Box, Ensemble Acting, and Radio Broadcasting. These speech groups will perform on Thursday, February 6th, in the Lewis Central auditorium.
Submitted by LC head speech coach, Laurie West and assistant coaches, Dylan Peck, Alan Strait, Austin Dunham, Elle Johnson, and Grace Peterson.