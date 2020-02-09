(Waukee) -- LC Speech had an outstanding showing at State Large Group with all five groups receiving Division I ratings Saturday at Waukee High School.
Groups who received Division I ratings from all three judges:
Ensemble Acting (A New York Minute)--Ryan Thompson and Gillian Sprecher
Radio Broadcasting (TROY)--Duncan Law, Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Bryan Pope, Zane Cozart, Maggie Youngblood, Raine King
Short Film (The Box)--Carter Wells, Jade Schrier, Anchal Chaudari, Taylor Rief, Johnny Hale, Alex Spetman
Choral Reading--(You Can’t Eat Peanuts in Church on Sunday) Damien Petree, Cora Christenson, Carsten Holly, Jillian Buzzard, Sofie Hansen, Taylor Kemerling, and Maggie Youngblood
One group received an overall Division I rating (Two division ones and one division two):
Short Film (Holding Court)--Spencer Cooper-Ohm, Duncan Law, Bryan Pope, Kaden Krauth, Jaya Davis, Taylor Johnson, Zane Cozart, Mya Robinson, Eleanor Cooper-Ohm