(Council Bluffs) -- Two juveniles are accused of threatening a mass shooting at Lewis Central High School.
Council Bluffs Police say the juveniles were arrested Sunday on charges of threat of terrorism--a class D felony--in connection with an investigation which began when officers received information of the threat to the school. The investigation determined that several juveniles who attend Lewis Central had discussed how a mass shooting incident could occur at the school. Police say all students were located and interviewed by law enforcement. The parties are not being identified due to their ages. Additionally, police say they worked with the school's administration to resolve these threats as quickly as possible.
Police say Pottawattamie County Matt Wilbur was consulted with the results of the investigation. Both juveniles are being held at the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.
Police believe the threats were not credible, as the juveniles did not have the means to carry them out. Authorities add Lewis Central High School will be safe to attend, and officers will be present to insure the safety of students.
Officers thank the public for their timely reporting of the incident. Police add the investigation is closed at this time, and no further information will be released.